Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

