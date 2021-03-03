Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Snow, rain and freezing rain could make for a slippery Friday night and early Saturday for southern Wisconsin, but the weather looks great aft…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Meteorological spring will open with a chilly Monday, but much warmer weather will follow for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
A start of a warming trend for southern Wisconsin will come with gusty winds, as highs will crack 40 on Tuesday, accompanied by winds gusting …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degre…