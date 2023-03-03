Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
