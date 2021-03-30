 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

