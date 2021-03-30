Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
