Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI
