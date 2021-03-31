 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

