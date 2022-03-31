 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

