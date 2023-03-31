Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay…
Another cold front, more snow Wednesday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest on timing and amounts
Warming up Tuesday, but it's not going to last. Another cold front will cool us back down for Wednesday. Find out when snow is expected, how m…
The 12.1 inches of snow that fell over Madison in the first nine hours of Saturday morning was surely a surprise to many residents, while sett…