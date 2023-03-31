Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.