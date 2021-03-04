 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

