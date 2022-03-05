Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Q: How are we doing for snowfall this season?
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area sho…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature …