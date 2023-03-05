Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.