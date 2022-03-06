Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI
