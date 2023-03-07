Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
