Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.