Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area sho…