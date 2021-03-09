Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect per…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
It has not cracked 50 in Madison since it was 52 on Dec. 23, but a warming trend starting over the weekend will push highs into the 50s next w…
A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Q: What is special about March weather?
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees…