 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News