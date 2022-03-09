Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. E…
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area sho…