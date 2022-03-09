Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.