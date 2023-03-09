It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
