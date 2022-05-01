Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
This evening in Madison: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher …
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…