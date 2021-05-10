Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in…
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no signific…
After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the nex…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, accord…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Madison officially hit 80 for the first time this year on Tuesday, and it may happen again over the weekend, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsi…