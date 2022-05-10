Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

