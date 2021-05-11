 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

