Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are s…
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. T…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index to…
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.