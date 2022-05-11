Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.