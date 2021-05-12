 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

