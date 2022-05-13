Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.