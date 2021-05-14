Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.