It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35…
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, accord…
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. T…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
Some strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and night for southern Wisconsin, ushering in a change from summer-like warmth to mid…
Madison's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. H…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Part…
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no signific…