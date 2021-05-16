 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

