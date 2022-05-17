Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
