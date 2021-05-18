Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.