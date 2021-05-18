 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News