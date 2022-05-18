Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Six temperature records fell over the past three days during Madison’s earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Q: How does the recent humidity stack up against prior Mays?
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temper…