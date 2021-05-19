 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

