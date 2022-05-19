Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

