Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

