Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.