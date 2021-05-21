Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. H…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The ar…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison wi…
Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. T…