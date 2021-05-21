 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

