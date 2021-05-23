Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. H…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The ar…
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mp…