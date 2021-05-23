Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.