Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.