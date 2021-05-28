Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
