Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.