Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

