Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: Where does water exist?
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, …
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. H…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…