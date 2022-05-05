Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
