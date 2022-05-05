Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.