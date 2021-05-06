Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI
