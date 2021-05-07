 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

