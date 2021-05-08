 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

