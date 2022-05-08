Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
