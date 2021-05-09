Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and thunderstorms finally reach southern Wisconsin l…
After another rainy night, cool weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with below-normal highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s over the nex…
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no signific…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will …
- Updated
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 d…