Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

