Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.