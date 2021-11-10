Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
- Updated
Q: What is La Niña and
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm start to week for southern Wisconsin, much colder air to follow, but blizzard to stay well to north
After an abnormally warm start to the week, southern Wisconsin could see the first snowflakes of the season by the weekend, according to forecasters.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.