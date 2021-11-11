 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News