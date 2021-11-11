Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
- Updated
Q: What is La Niña and
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm start to week for southern Wisconsin, much colder air to follow, but blizzard to stay well to north
After an abnormally warm start to the week, southern Wisconsin could see the first snowflakes of the season by the weekend, according to forecasters.
Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.