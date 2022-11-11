 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

