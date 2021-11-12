Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.