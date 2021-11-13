 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

